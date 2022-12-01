More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the return of Valletta’s New Year’s Eve celebrations after a two-year hiatus, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said on Thursday.

The event which is taking place in St George’s Square in Valletta will kickstart the year with a lineup of local musical talent, Kurt Calleja starting the night off as the Brass House Unit and Owen Leuellen, amongst other guests, will perform throughout the rest of the evening.

During a press conference, Bonnici estimated that the concert will see between 50,000 to 60,000 live attendants – an increase from the event’s last live turnout expectations of 40,000 people.

The return of the end-of-year extravaganza comes after the past two installments had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The line up for New Year's Eve was announced on Thursday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

While 2020 saw the NYE celebration transform into a televised variety show, event organisers Valletta Cultural Agency were adamant about bringing back a live audience for 2021’s wrap-up.

The agency's chairman had hoped that the celebrations would go ahead with health and safety protocols.

However, as the Omicron variant spread across Europe, the live event was cancelled and televised instead amid a ban on all stand-up events.

In 2020 and 2021, the event was televised live from Fort St Elmo’s on TVM, ONE and NET TV. This year’s animated countdown is also being televised on the same channels for those who wish to celebrate the new year from home.

Hosted by Ron, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Claire Agius Ordway and Clint Bajada, the national celebration will be free for anyone attending.