More than 50,000 people are estimated to have flocked to Valletta on Saturday night to welcome the beginning of 2023.

The celebrations followed a two-year absence of mass activities but lacked the annual fireworks display.

This was because the Malta Tourism Authority denied funding for the pyrotechnics in the capital city, funding instead a display in Mellieħa to help promote the northern region, an area that forms part of Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo's electoral district.

The government said in a statement on Sunday that the Valletta celebrations were staged live from St George’s Square, with the participation of a large number of renowned Maltese singers and musicians.

The festivities concluded a whole month of events organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency as part of the Christmas in the Capital programme.

Kurt Calleja and Band opened the event followed by The Brass House Unit led by Kevin Abela, together with a line-up of some of Malta’s top singers including Aidan Drakard, Amanda Marie, Brooke, Gloriana Arpa Belli, Jasmine, Kevin Paul Calleja, Ludwig Galea, Owen Luellen, Ozzy Lino, Pawlu Borg Bonaci and Tiziana Calleja.

DJ Debrii and DJ Drey also entertained the crowd. The event was hosted by Ron Briffa, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Claire Agius Ordway, and Clint Bajada.

The national New Year’s Eve celebrations were organised by G7 Events, supported by a partnership agreement with the Valletta Cultural Agency within the Ministry for the Arts.

Photo: MHAL