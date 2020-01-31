The sum of €50,000 has been invested into a project that transformed a disused Msida road into a green area.

Addressing the media on site, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said that around 470 indigenous trees have been planted in the 1,124 square metre area.

The site used to be a slip road connecting Regional Road and the Msida Valley Road.

It was cut off from the network during last summer’s Regional Road upgrade after hosting a number of serious accidents.

Keeping in mind the area’s sheltered location in the lower part of the Msida Valley, the agency’s arborists selected a variety of 12 species of trees for this project.

This was not a one-off project, Dr Borg said, adding that IM had already planted 1,000 trees this year.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Infrastructure CEO Frederick Azzopardi

"The agency continues to invest in increasing the security and efficiency of our roads, while making sure that the infrastructure it develops is surrounded by green areas," he added.

An 'urban forest' that will attract birds

The new grove includes Aleppo pines, holm oaks, southern nettle trees, Italian cypresses, judas trees, Mediterranean buckthorns, dwarf fan palms, common myrtles, lentisks, bay laurels, hawthorns and strawberry trees.

The trees were chosen to complement some pre-existing holm oaks in an adjacent landscaped area, which will now forms part of the same grove.

Dr Charles Grech, one of the agency's expert arborists, explained how this "urban forest" would attract birds and allow the ecosystem to thrive.

"Once the trees mature and form a canopy they will support an ecosystem of insects and birds. Three of the tree species will produce fruit for the birds."