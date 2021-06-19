The Environment Resources Authority has allocated €500,000 in funds for environmental projects by local councils, NGOs and educational institutions.

These funds are targeted towards projects that promote environmentally friendly infrastructure, afforestation and environmental restoration, biodiversity and nature protection, urban greening and initiatives for the conservation and restoration of sensitive zones near urban areas.

ERA CEO Michelle Piccinino said such projects can qualify for a maximum grant of €100,000.

The scheme, called Better Environment in Our Local Urban Spaces (BELLUS), will be open for proposals between July 1 and September 30.

Piccinino said the aim of the scheme is to foster community involvement in green projects.

Environment minister Aaron Farrugia said the funding was one of a number of initiatives to promote the “greenification” of Malta and Gozo.

He said despite the constant criticism of ERA, the authority is doing a good job and reaping results.

“We are continuing to invest in our environment, our wellbeing and the quality of life of all families on our islands. Our country continues to face a number of challenges, including environmental ones, which is why the need for innovative, sustainable and green projects are more important than ever.”

“Government is continuing to invest in the people as it has been doing for the past years , and this fund gives a chance to public entities, local councils and voluntary organisations to come forward with their projects to improve the local environment and safeguard our islands,” the minister said.

This initial round of funding is part of a wider multi-million-euro fund being administered by ERA for environmental initiatives.

More information about the BELLUS scheme can be obtained via e-mail on funding.era@era.org.mt or era.org.mt.