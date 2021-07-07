Local councils will be able to tap into a €500,000 fund to sustain capital projects carried out in the last 1- years, local government Jose' Herrera announced on Wednesday.

He said this was the third year that funding was being made available to councils for the maintenance of projects carried out by central government.

However, in contrast to previous years where funding was only available for projects carried out in the previous two years, now projects completed up to ten years ago are also eligible.

"This fund is of particular importance because local councils often find themselves unable to find the funds to maintain these projects," Herrera said.

Last year, three local councils were granted around €100,000 between them to sustain different projects, Director of strategy and policy implementation Marisa Pisani said.

Mosta local council received funding to embellish l-Għarusa tal-Mosta garden, while San Gwann local council upgraded street lighting and CCTV cameras in the Hdax ta' Frar public garden.

The Gudja local council also received funding to embellish the Belvedere garden.