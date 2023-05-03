The film commission has announced a €500,000 investment that it says will help inspire and encourage younger generations to choose a career in the industry.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo announced the funding during a news conference on Wednesday.

Grech did not go into detail about how the €500,000 will be spent but said that educational talks will be held at schools.

The Malta Film Studio and Fort Ricasoli - a popular filming site - will also be open for school visits and "educational material" on filmmaking will be provided to teachers.

“We want to invest more, and in support of this vision, we pledge today to invest half a million euros for film education and training,” he said.

Grech said the Commission will be launching the "first ever" film camp for children aged 10-11 this summer. The pilot project will offer a programme to learn more about the production of films and television shows.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech launches the new film festival 'Mediterrane Film Festival' on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Mediterrane Film Festival

Grech also launched the Mediterrane Film Festival, which will take place from June 25-30 June in Malta.

The festival will be a collaboration between the Med9 countries (France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Croatia and Malta), and will be a place for filmmakers and stakeholders to collaborate.

He said the festival will showcase “the best of the Mediterranean” and will hold an annual convention centered on film and creativity.

International film producers, studio executives, producers, and also representatives from the nine countries will attend the festival, which will include panel discussions, master classes, and public screenings.

€100,000 grant to create short films

The Commissioner also announced ‘Malta Create’, a €100,000 grant for new filmmakers to produce a short film.

Grech explained that during the festival, a panel will judge the applicants for the fund, and the winner will be announced.

“We will provide mentoring and support throughout the project to ensure the film is on the road to success,” he said.

He said the commission is providing more job opportunities “every day” and people from diverse sectors are joining the sector.

He said the Maltese Film Commission will create a helpdesk to help local film industry members to apply for various local and European funds.

“Our industry is reaching with potential and only through upskilling can we provide more opportunities, which will in term lead to better wages.”

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said €85 million was generated by the local film industry in 2022. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

€85 million generated by local film industry

Speaking during the conference, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the film festival will provide more opportunities and incentives for filmmakers and people who want to enter the industry.

He said that numerous countries, such as Italy, Norway, and Egypt, have chosen Malta as their filming destination.

“Last year, Malta’s film industry generated €85 million in our economy. That is a significant 25 per cent increase from the previous year.”