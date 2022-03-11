Vittoriosa will benefit from an investment of €500,000 for a new urban greening project, which will consist of a picnic area, an informal play area for children and a dog park.

The investment was announced by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia on Friday in Vittoriosa.

The existing green open space chosen for the project is in Triq San Dwardu, on the periphery of Vittoriosa.

Farrugia explained how the site will be cleaned and cleared from invasive plants, to allow the creation of a passageway.

The location of the open space is easily accessible to residents of neighbouring Kalkara and Cospicua.

Renders for the dog park. Photo: Environment Ministry

The project will consist of four different areas, including a picnic area with tables and benches, and open green space to be used as a recreation area. There will also be an informal play area with children’s play equipment, while another area will have a dog park.

Natural materials, such as wood, will be used to complement the surroundings.

“This project is one of the many we have announced which will not only improve residents’ quality of life but other individuals who visit the park. Such areas offer a safe place for residents to enjoy green and open spaces close to their homes,” he said.

Plans for the green project in Vittoriosa. Photo: Environment Ministry