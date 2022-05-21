The government will be providing financial assistance of up to €500,000 to newspaper publishers, to help them deal with the substantial increase in the price of paper, it announced on Saturday.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela at Auberge de Castille, a committee of all newspaper publishers in Malta, together with the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM), discussed their situation and concerns, and explained the significant challenges they are facing in the light of these extraordinary events.

Paper prices have been increasing in recent years, with the war in Ukraine, forcing an even bigger spike in recent months, threatening the very existence of the industry.

Local publishers employ around 66 journalists full-time together with several part-timers, and issue 14 different newspapers between them, published daily, weekly, and on Sundays.

The role of the newspaper as an integral part of contemporary media, and its key role as a strong instrument of democracy, were also discussed during the meeting.

In view of this crucial role, Abela said that the government would be stepping in and assisting the sector accordingly.