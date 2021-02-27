The Family Park in Marsascala will benefit from an upgrading project worth around €500,000.

Maintenance work will be carried out on the existing furniture in the park, including its largest play structure which has suffered a substantial amount of vandalism.

Work is also being carried out on the outdoor gym and has begun on the 15 benches and roofs, while a five-a-side pitch net is being replaced and the soft flooring of all play areas is also being repaired or replaced.

Restoration work will be carried out on the vandalised rubble walls of the garden and the surveillance system will be improved by installing new cameras. In addition, a solution will be found to restore a fountain that is currently not functioning.

The area currently dedicated to dogs will be relocated, so that there will be access to a new dog park from the parking area. This new dog park is 800 square metres larger than the existing one and will be divided into different areas, designated for large dogs and smaller dogs. It will be equipped with lighting, water service, benches, and games.

When the works in the dog park are completed, work will begin on a new picnic area, with a large wooden structure and benches under it, which can also be used for educational sessions for children.

Parks Malta director Adrian Attard said the project would be carried out in several phases, so the public could continue to enjoy the park while works are underway.

Visiting the park on Saturday, minister Miriam Dalli said the project would continue to offer recreational opportunities in the south of the island.

"We often talk about the importance of looking after our health, both physically and mentally. To do that, we need to have open spaces where we can spend time away from urban development. Through this project, we are offering quality spaces to all our citizens," Dalli said.