The German Football League Association (DFL) on Wednesday announced it would put an end to exceptions to the current rules requiring member control of football clubs in the country’s top leagues.

The rule, nicknamed 50+1 and enshrined in DFL regulations, requires that all Bundesliga clubs wholly or partly own the team.

The 50+1 rule, unique among the major European leagues, is popular among German football supporters for encouraging ownership by fans — and discouraging foreign ownership.

More details on SportsDesk.