Three people, including two in their 60s, died while COVID-positive in the previous day as health authorities reported 503 newly-detected infections.

Data released by the health ministry showed that the number of virus patients in hospital has dropped slightly to 102.

The three latest victims to die were a man aged 62, a woman aged 69 and another woman aged 89. The pandemic death toll now stands at 504.

Data released by the health ministry showed that there are currently 10,754 active cases in the country. Of those, 102 are in hospital while just three require intensive care.

On Friday, there were 104 patients in hospital and eight at Mater Dei Hospital's ITU.

Not all virus patients in hospital are there because of COVID-related complications. Up to two weeks ago, 60 per cent of hospitalised virus patients were there due to other ailments.

According to data released on Saturday, 303,033 people had received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

Vaccination is open to any residents aged five and older. Authorities are sending out appointment letters to vaccinate children, while adults can register by visiting https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

As of Monday, access to restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms, theatres, cinemas and sporting events will be restricted to holders of a valid vaccine certificate.

Certificates expire three months after receiving a second vaccine dose or nine months after receiving a booster dose, with temporary exceptions available for people ineligible for a booster dose.