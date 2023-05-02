503 operations were postponed as a consequence of industrial action by nurses last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Ian Vassallo, Fearne said that a number of appointments for blood tests and treatment for injuries at health centres were also postponed.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has ordered its members to take industrial action over “humiliating” and “demotivating” government proposals during pay talks.

Nurses were told not to wash patients and refrain from clerical work.

Nurses at care homes for the elderly have been told not to answer any phone calls or handle paperwork while nurses at health centres were not to accompany doctors at clinics, stop vaccinations relating to travel and stop clerical work including answering the phone.

In Gozo nurses were told not to assist at the dermatology, neuro, urology, DOP, SOP, paediatrics, ophthalmic, cardio, ENT, rheumatology, nephrology, and respiratory clinics. They were also ordered not to perform any pre-ops excluding confirmed oncology operations and paediatrics operations.

The nurses at the end of last month rejected a pay offer by the government but industrial action was called off as a sign of good will while talks resumed.