On October 4, feast of St Francis of Assisi, a reunion gathered 23 Minor Seminary old boys to commemorate 50 years from joining the school. The event took place at the Seminary, Tal-Virtù Rabat and started with a Mass celebrated by Mgr Victor Grech (ex-rector), Fr Charles Carabott (ex-vice rector) and Fr Alfred Vella and Fr Joseph Mifsud (alumni). A reception followed during which the group had the time to recount memorable episodes from their student life spent in Floriana.
