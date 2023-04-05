A planning application in Triq iz-Żejtun, Għaxaq, is proposing to tear up a plot of green land to build a 49-unit block of apartments over four storeys.

Plans for the site, which spans 1,890 square metres on the corner between Triq iz-Żejtun and il-Wesgħa Bir id-Deheb, include the excavation of two basement levels for the construction of 68 garages, nine class 4B retail shops, 10 maisonettes and one apartment at ground floor, 20 apartments on the first floor, and 19 duplex apartments and a washroom on the second and receded third floors.

The plans also include the construction of swimming pools at the receded floor level.

The plot is on the outskirts of the Għaxaq village core, with the majority of the streetscape on Triq iz-Żejtun being characterised largely by two-storey townhouses built in a traditional style. The plot has been marked as being within the development zone, although it is neighboured by agricultural fields.

Development will close off an open space

Currently, the application, PA/01864/23, is at an initial plotting and vetting stage, with a target date for processing set for July 17.

Residents have expressed concern about the scale of the proposed development which will encroach on the dwindling open spaces in the village.

“This development will destroy a large tract of land and will break up an area that is considered to be the old part of Għaxaq, an area that is characterised by two-storey buildings,” one objector wrote.

“This development is excessive and will close off an open space that this area has enjoyed till now, particularly as there are very few open areas in the vicinity. This area should be an opportunity to create new open spaces and not to continue putting up buildings that are not needed.”