A strong contingent of 51 athletes will be representing Malta at the upcoming European Company Sports Games in Bordeaux, France, being held between June 14 and 18.

The European Company Sport Games offer a unique concept that brings together thousands of employees from companies all over Europe to compete in different sports.

Up to 7,500 participants are expected to travel to the French city for the 24th edition of this event, which is organised by the European Corporate Sport Federation.

The Maltese delegation, consisting of passionate individuals from various corporate backgrounds, will be participating in multiple sporting disciplines including Athletics (Track & Field), bowling, tennis and badminton. The delegation is led by the president of the Malta Employees Sport Association, Mark Marlow.

