A total of 51 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another 70 recovered, health authorities said.

No new deaths were recorded.

Tuesday's statistics brought the number of active cases down to 859.

The new cases were detected on a day when healthcare workers administered 3,093 swab tests.

Of the active cases, 42 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

On Monday, there were 38 patients in hospital and five in intensive care.

Vaccination

So far, 398,128 people in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus. Over the past months, a total of 777,181 doses were administered.