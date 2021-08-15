The number of new COVID-19 cases was back at 51 on Sunday, the same as Thursday, after having hitting 101 on Friday and 94 on Saturday.

Thirty-eight virus patients were in hospital on Sunday, the same as on Saturday, but the number in intensive care rose by one to five.

100 patients recovered, leaving 647 active cases.

The number of vaccination jabs has risen to 784,626 with 404, 679 people now fully vaccinated.