A 51-year-old man has suffered grievous injuries after he fell the height of one storey from a building where he was working, the police said.

The accident took place on Atocia street in Ħamrun at 10.30am, and a medical team and the police were on site shortly after to assist.

The Ħal Qormi resident is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, while a police investigation into the fall is ongoing.