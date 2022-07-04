A total of €519,721 was raised for Dar tal-Providenza in a 48-hour volleyball marathon over the weekend.

The players went through 53 hours of volleyball challenged by the high temperatures that dominated Malta.

Fr Martin Micallef, director of the home, described the event as a marathon of solidarity and sport.

This was the 12th edition of the marathon, which was interrupted for two years because of COVID-19. The event on Friday was opened by President George Vella.

On Sunday morning, Auxiliary Bishop Mgr Joseph Galea-Curmi concelebrated Mass with Fr Martin in the home’s chapel.

In his homily, he said the home is a celebration of love and endearment with a strong message of acceptance of life from conception without anyone deciding whether it should be allowed to live or to be discarded.

Some 40 players took part in the marathon, along with some 200 volunteers who also helped put up musical entertainment on the main stage, food stalls and games for children.