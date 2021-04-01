52 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, marginally higher than the 40 reported on Wednesday, which had been the lowest number of new cases since December 8.

The health authorities on Thursday also reported the death of two men, aged 69 and 71, who had been diagnosed with the virus.

1,762 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours and 146 patients recovered, leaving 740 active cases.

The number of vaccination jabs rose to 197,383 of which 54,585 were second doses.