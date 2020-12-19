Health authorities detected 52 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Saturday, as a days-long streak of lower case numbers continued to hold strong.

But while the number of new cases was relatively low, data provided by health authorities indicated that four further virus patients had died, bumping the virus death toll up to 187.

No information about the four patients who died was included in the ministry's daily update. The ministry subsequently sent in a separate statement in which it provided details about the four victims:

An 86-year-old woman who tested positive on December 2

A 76-year-old woman who tested positive on December 12

An 86-year-old woman who tested positive on October 16

An 84-year-old man who tested positive on December 16

All four victims died at Mater Dei Hospital, the ministry said.

The number of patients who recovered overnight stood at 101 - almost double the 52 new cases detected - meaning there were 1,553 active COVID-19 cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Saturday.

The 52 new cases were detected from 2,612 swab tests.

Health authorities said contact tracing teams were still working to identify the source of the new cases announced on Saturday.

Case details

Of the 94 cases announced on Friday:

20 are family members of previously known cases

13 are work colleagues of previously known cases

Seven were in direct contact with previously known cases

Three were at social gatherings with previously known cases

No information was available about the remaining 51 cases announced that day.