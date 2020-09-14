Malta's total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 499 after another 53 people tested positive for coronavirus overnight and another 18 patients recovered between Sunday and Monday, health authorities said.

In all, 1,736 swabs were tested overnight.

Since the pandemic reached Malta's shores in March, there have been 2,405 known cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the number of new COVID-19 cases detected reached an all-time high as 78 patients tested positive for the virus after 2,407 tests.

In their daily Facebook update, the health authorities said the new positive cases were still being investigated. Those who tested positive yesterday included 16 family members of previously known cases, two cases of work colleagues and another two were close contacts with previously known cases.

Another two cases were imported, two from a bodybuilding competition cluster and another two from other homes for the elderly. On Sunday, the health authorities announced that there were 57 patients who were in different homes for the elderly.

Earlier on Monday, the Health authorities announced the death of a 16th victim.

