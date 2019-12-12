Full-time employment increased by 5.4 per cent in July compared to the same month last year, while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 1.0 per cent, according to data issued on Thursday.

Over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in July increased by 5.2 per cent, reaching 221,029. This was mainly attributed to a year on year increase in the full-time registered employment (11,185)

and a decline in registered unemployment (174).

The National Statistics Office said the highest increase in employment was brought about by administrative and support service activities and construction, with 1,701 and 1,694 respectively.

Full-time employment in the private sector went up by 10,484 persons to 171,209. Public sector full-time employment increased by 701 persons to

48,166.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 1,408 when compared to July 2018, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 9,777.

Full-time employment for men and women went up by 5.0 per cent and 6.0 per cent respectively over 2018 levels.



Registered part-time employment in July 2019 went up by 4.5 per cent when compared to a year earlier. The increase was mainly generated by professional, scientific and technical activities and administrative and support services activities.

Accommodation and food services activities registered a drop of 551 persons

when compared to July 2018.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 30,213 up by 9.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 38,026, up by 1.0 per cent when compared to 2018.