Fifty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday as another two elderly patients died after having been diagnosed with the virus.

The number of virus patients in hospital dropped to 41 from 43 on Monday. Three people remain in intensive care.

43 new virus cases were reported on Monday, 51 on Sunday, 94 on Saturday and 101 on Friday.

The latest victims were a 62-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man, the health authorities said in their midday health bulletin.

3,112 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours and 57 patients recovered, leaving 604 active cases.

405,578 people are now fully vaccinated.