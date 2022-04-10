Another 542 new COVID-19 cases were registered between Saturday and Sunday as another three people died while positive for the virus.

No information about the newest victims has been given.

Sunday's cases take the number of known current active cases to over 9,000 - 9,043 - the highest since January 18 and the number of deaths up to 662.

Saturday's total of 8,821 active cases is the highest since January 19.

The figures are available in a dataset maintained by the Superintendence of Public Health.

Authorities are no longer making COVID-19 case numbers public, making the dataset - which does not include information about hospital case numbers or the ages of deceased patients - the only information about the pandemic available publicly.