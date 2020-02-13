A total 545 counterfeit euro banknotes were reported to the Central Bank of Malta in the second half of 2019, bringing the number of counterfeits withdrawn from circulation for the whole year to 1,389 pieces.

The Central Bank said that when compared with the number of genuine euro banknotes in circulation in Malta (slightly above 12.80 million on average for the second half of 2019), the proportion of euro counterfeits remains insignificant.

It is also low (0.18%) as a proportion of the total number of counterfeits seized in the euro area as a whole over the same period, amounting to 308,000 pieces.

€5 €10 €20 €50 €100 €200 €500 Percentage Breakdown Euro area 2.4 13.5 34.2 36.5 9.6 1.4 2.4 Malta 3.9 15.2 42.2 32.3 4.2 0.6 1.6

(The number of counterfeits withdrawn from circulation in the second half of 2019 compared to those withdrawn in the euro area as a whole.)

Of all the fake euro banknotes seized in Malta over the second half of the year, the middle denominations continue to be the most counterfeited. Together, the €20 and €50 accounted for almost three out of every four (74.5%) of all counterfeits seized in circulation. During this period, the share of the €50 notes decreased while that of the €20 denomination increased.

Notwithstanding the low figures of counterfeits reported locally, the Central Bank continued to advise the public to remain alert with regard to the banknotes received in cash transactions as in the past months there was an increase in the number of low quality counterfeits withdrawn from circulation. All are very easy to detect as they have very poor imitations of security features.

Genuine banknotes can be easily recognised using the simple “Feel-Look-Tilt” test, which is described on the bank’s website. The bank said it can provide support, including training, to any local entities which may require such assistance.

Anyone who receives a suspect note should contact the police on 2294 2120, the Central Bank of Malta on 2550 6012/13 or the bank at e-mail address nccmt@centralbankmalta.org.