A group of 55 migrants entered Wied il-Buni in Birżebbuġa early on Sunday.

The police said the migrants, who are all men, entered harbour at around 5.30am.

It seems they arrived in Malta on a dinghy that left Libya and was found in the area, the police said.

They are being investigated by the Immigration Police.

On Friday night, another eight men believed to have reached Malta by boat after crossing the Mediterranean were apprehended by the police after they were found walking on a road leading from Żurrieq to Għar Lapsi.

Asylum seeker crossings have resumed in recent weeks, with sea rescue hotline service Alarm Phone reporting multiple groups being caught in distress at sea.

The NGO said on Friday that at least two large groups of migrants – a boat carrying 83 people and another with 90 aboard – were drifting out at sea in Malta’s search and rescue zone after having fled Libya.

Alarm Phone said its requests for AFM help were ignored. An AFM spokesperson declined to comment about the cases.