The third phase of the Marsa Sports Complex was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday, with an investment of €5.5 million.

After the success of local athletes during the Small Nations Games, Abela said that the government is committed to giving the country sports facilities that meet international standards so that all athletes can have a shot at going for gold.

However, he said that this can only be achieved when the country has a solid economy that can afford to invest in human resources.

Upon meeting children participating in events at the opening, Abela said the government is going to continue investing to support their aspirations to succeed in their chosen discipline.

Photo: DOI

“I believe that our sports sector is a reflection of the values and aspirations we cherish as a community,” he said.

“We must continue to build a Malta where sports is not just a career or hobby but that remains a source of pride and national unity for generations to come.”

Works on the derelict complex included the restoration of a building completed in 1903 at the heart of the site.

The section inaugurated on Friday replaced an abandoned building built in 1990 that had never been used. The new building includes a modern 900 square metre gymnastics pavilion as well as seating that can accommodate up to 300 people.

The complex upgrade also saw the creation of new office buildings to be taken up by SportMalta, dressing rooms and other ancillary facilities.

SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar said that creating sports facilities is one of the fundamental goals of the agency in order to act on plans to accommodate athletes of various disciplines at the top levels.