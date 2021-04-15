A total of 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, with numbers remaining stable for three consecutive days.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the number of those who died at 403 since the start of the pandemic.

The health authorities said 1,803 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours. A total of 45 patients recovered and the number of active cases stood at 588.

Vaccine jabs increased to 259,272, with 78,139 being second jabs.