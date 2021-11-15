Fifty-five new COVID cases were registered on Monday, while a further 17 patients recovered, according to health data.

No virus-linked deaths were recorded overnight, meaning Malta's number of known active COVID cases stands at 603.

Of these, 13 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

So far, 76,771 booster jabs have been administered, while a total of 908,687 COVID vaccine doses were administered over the past months.