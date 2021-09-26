A total of €5,500 was recently raised by Pierre Vella Petroni and Anne Marie Xuereb in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Every year, for the last 10 years, Vella Petroni and Xuereb have organised a barbecue for family and friends in aid of the Siġġiewi home.

This year, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the event did not take place; however, they still collected donations.

The sum of €5,500 was presented by Vella Petroni and Xuereb to the director, Fr Martin Micallef, who on behalf of the residents and administration of the home thanked all those who made a donation.