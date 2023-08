A 55-year-old man from Turkey died while on a boat in Mgarr harbour following a medical emergency on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3.30 pm at Mgarr harbour in Gozo.

Family members who were with him sought assistance and an ambulance and a medical team were dispatched immediately.

The medical team tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police were informed and Magistrate Brigitte Sultana is leading an inquiry into the death.