A total 62 people were fined by the police on Sunday, mostly for speeding.

The police said that for the second consecutive Sunday, many drivers abused from the near-empty roads and ignored appeals for careful driving.

Police controls were carried out at St Paul’s Bay bypass and along the Coast Road.

Fifty-six speeding tickets were issued with the highest speed registered being 145 kilometres per hour in an 80-kilometre zone.

Two fines were issued because the cars had tinted glass and four because the cars were not bearing a registration plate.

The police said they were also carrying inspections in other roads, emphasising on people driving while on the phone, commercial vehicles and to ensure that public health regulations on social distancing are being followed.

They said officers will continue with this enforcement work in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.