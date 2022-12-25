560 motorists were stopped in roadblocks mounted by the police and the armed forces on Christmas eve, the police said.

Inspections were made to ensure there was observance of traffic regulations, with officers looking out for drivers without a licence on insurance cover, those driving without seatbelts and those under the influence of drink. They were also on the lookout for vehicles with tinted glass.

No details were given on how many were booked, and for what, but the police thanked the public for its cooperation.