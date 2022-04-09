The number of known active COVID-19 cases has risen to more than 8,800, after 563 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday.

Three further virus patients died overnight, pushing the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 659.

Saturday's total of 8,821 active cases is the highest since January 19.

The figures emerge from a dataset maintained by the Superintendence of Public Health.

Authorities are no longer making COVID-19 case numbers public, making the dataset - which does not include information about hospital case numbers or the ages of deceased patients - the only information about the pandemic available publicly.