COVID-19 cases have so far been found in four homes for the elderly, with 57 residents testing positive, the social welfare ministry said on Sunday.

The homes are Simblija, Casa Antonia, Casa San Paolo and Residenza San Ġużepp.

Regular testing of residents and staff in taking place in all the homes.

The homes have also introduced a staff-to-patient allocation, safe bubbles in all floors and strict infection control in a bid to control the spread, the ministry said.

Residents who test negative are being re-tested every three days.

Relatives of the people in the affected homes are being regularly updated.

Furthermore, on the advice of the medical authorities, it had been decided that residents may not leave the homes except for medical reasons.

The ministry also listed other measures which have been taken in all homes for the past months, including a quarantine period for new residents before admission, provision of isolation beds for residents who test positive, regular testing and infection control measures, and visits from behind perspex screens.

Further measures will be taken as necessary.