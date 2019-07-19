A group of 57 Maltese scouts is in West Virginia for the 24th World Scout Jamboree in North America.

They have joined 45,000 people from around the world for the adventure, one of the world’s largest outdoor events for young people.

This is the 24th - and largest - World Scout Jamboree, grouping scouts from 150 countries. The event was started by Lord Baden Powell in 1920 and world jamborees are now held every four years.

The Malta contingent is made up of 41 Participants (14 to 17 year olds), five Unit Leaders, eight International Service Team members and four Contingent Management Team members. They are headed by Timmy Cutugno.

The group left on Sunday and will be at the jamboree until August 2.

The scouts will take part in educational activities that promote peace, cross-cultural understanding, and leadership skills for life.

The theme of “Unlock a New World” will inspire scouts to become active citizens and create a more sustainable world by learning about global issues such as climate change and gender inequality. Through activities that range from zip-lining and hiking to public speaking and leadership workshops, young people will develop skills to help them thrive in a rapidly changing world.

"The Jamboree is an extraordinary opportunity for young people to connect and learn from each other, while celebrating the diversity and unity of our global Movement of over 50 million strong," said Ahmad Alhendawi, Secretary General of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

"Through activities that engage young people in leadership training and dialogue about the peace and sustainability of our planet, the Jamboree is enabling young people to become active global citizens who are creating positive change in communities around the world."

https://www.2019wsj.org/