A total of €5,730 was raised by Pierre Vella Petroni and Anne Marie Xuereb in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Every year, for the last seven years, Pierre and Anne Marie have organised a BBQ for Pierre’s friends and all the money collected went to the Siġġiewi home. This year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBQ did not take place, however, donations were still collected in aid of the home.

The sum of €5,730 was presented by Vella Petroni and Xuereb to Nadine Camilleri Cassano, administrator of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, who on behalf of the director, Fr Martin Micallef, who is indisposed, the residents and administration of the home thanked all those who made a donation.