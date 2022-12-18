The 57th edition of the National Competition and Exhibition of Photography, organised annually by the Malta Photographic Society, has opened at Palazzo de La Salle, in Valletta, the seat of the Malta Society of Arts (MSA).

This yearly appointment, the only one of its kind on the islands, attracts a large number of local photographers who submit their best works to compete for the honours awarded by the Malta Photographic Society.

'Red door at 10 o’clock' by Mark Scicluna

As part of the competition, which was concluded in October, the works with the highest artistic qualities were chosen to be displayed at the MSA.

Through this event, the Malta Photographic Society offers the opportunity to its members and others who practise this form of art to have their works exhibited, an opportunity not always available to many individual photographers.

74 photographers submitted around 700 photos for the competition

This year, 74 photographers submitted around 700 photos for the competition. From these, the jury chose more than 100 works that will be exhibited as printed and framed photographs, as well as over 110 digital photos to be displayed on a monitor.

‘Hamburg Docks’ by Louis Agius ‘Dare’ by Daniel Bonello ‘Walls of Manikata Church’ by Stephen Buhagiar 'Stranded' by Duncan Cauchi 'Portrait of a Fisherman' by Johann Debono ‘Lake Bled’ by Joseph Grixti ‘Kid at Genvra Slums’ by Joseph Lungaro ‘Croce Di Prata’ by Earl Mallia ‘Love Me Tender’ by Vince Piscopo

The jury was made up of eight experts in the field of photography, who had the arduous task of picking the winners in each category and choosing the photos that will form part of the exhibition at Palazzo de La Salle.

The competition honoured photographs in the four categories of Colour Prints, Monochrome Prints, Colour Projected Images and Monochrome Projected Images. Each of these categories was awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Honourable mentions were given for quality works that did not make the top three places.

Special awards were also given for the Best Portrait, Best Landscape, Best Still Life, Best Nature, Best Architecture, Best Creative and Best Street Photography works.

The 57th National Competition and Exhibition of Photography 2022 organised by the Malta Photographic Society will be open until December 22. Anyone who would like a guide should contact the MPS on info@mpsmalta.com. For more details about the exhibition, please visit www.artsmalta.org/events or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.