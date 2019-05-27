A group of 58 migrants was rescued by the Armed Forces of Malta on Sunday after their boat was seen to be in distress.

The boat was taking in water just north of the Maltese search and rescue zone. The migrants then contacted NGO Alarmphone for help, a spokesman for the NGO said.

The migrants were brought to Malta by an AFM patrol boat.

The government said an agreement was reached whereby as a sign of recognition to the goodwill of the Maltese government, European Union member states will also take at least half of the migrants.

Pope calls for 'humanitarian corridors' for migrant rescues



Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Sunday called for "humanitarian corridors" to help rescue migrants in response to an air strike last week that killed dozens in a Libya detention centre.

"The international community cannot accept such grave incidents," the pope said at St. Peter's square.

"I hope that humanitarian corridors will be organised in a concerted way for those migrants most in need."

At least 53 migrants were killed Tuesday night in the air raid on the detention centre in the Tripoli suburb of Tajoura, held by forces loyal to the UN-recognised government.

Tripoli has blamed the strike on forces loyal to Libya commander Khalifa Haftar who controls eastern Libya and who in April launched an offensive to capture the capital.

UN agencies and humanitarian groups have repeatedly voiced concern over the plight of thousands of migrants and refugees held in detention centres near combat zones in the Libyan capital.