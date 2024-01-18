The Legal Aid office has introduced 59 new lawyers and legal procurators to its practice thanks to reform instituted within the agency, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard announced on Thursday.

This has effectively tripled the number of lawyers at the legal aid office’s disposal, as their numbers stood at 21 in 2017.

Legal Aid Agency Director Bruno Zahra explained how the reform had also seen the creation of specialised panels that differentiate between assistance required in civil and criminal matters. Other boards will also help to represent the victims of crime and domestic violence as well as for juries.

Those who require legal aid representation for civil matters will now be able to continue working with the same lawyer initially assigned to them throughout their case.

Previously, only those who sought legal aid for criminal matters were allowed to keep the same lawyer while those in civil cases would have to be represented by the legal aid lawyer that happened to be on duty on the day that their case is assigned.

Attard said investment in the legal aid agency is essential to ensure that all citizens have access to justice irrespective of their means and that those with social and financial difficulties can still face due process with representation.

Since it started operating in 2015, Attard said the agency has assisted with over 7,000 cases, around 2,300 of which were in the civil court and 3,750 criminal cases.

Through investment, the agency has also been able to increase its administrative staff from one person to six.

“It is integral that all have access to justice and are assured that their voices are going to be heard, that’s why it's so important to keep expanding our investment in legal aid,” Attard continued.

“This is a reform that continues to confirm the government’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law because it would be pointless to strengthen our laws and institutions if there are those among us who are denied justice because of a lack of means.”