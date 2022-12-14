Fifty-nine properties have benefited from a €700,000 Planning Authority fund for the restoration of traditional balconies and other apertures overlooking Marsamxett.

The scheme was open to private residences only and was well received, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said.

He said this had been a once-only opportunity for the residents of the lower part of Valletta to replace or restore their traditional balconies and other apertures with a view to improving Valletta's appearance.

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett said the scheme was financed by EU regional development funds and also covered professional fees and the installation of double glazing.