The Huawei controversy is in full swing. The information is so voluminous that most of the time it is not reaching the major headlines. The issue is: are we meant to be preoccupied with this company and its 5G products?

Founded by Ren Zhengfei, a Red Army engineer, the company blossomed into a worldwide multibillion enterprise.

The primary accusation levelled at Huawei is its relative closeness to the Chinese Communist regime. The company has always denied these charges but does this stand up to facts?

Huawei translates into ‘Success of the Chinese people’; not indicative of a private enterprise but rather a party motto. It is standard Beijing policy that Communist Party representatives sit on the administrative board – Huawei is no exception.

Other aspects that betray a very close relationship relate to Beijing’s reaction to the arrest of the founder’s daughter in Canada on charges of transferring Iranian funds through the US (remember Pilatus?). Within hours three Canadian ‘diplomats’ were arrested in China.

More recently the Chinese ambassadors to Britain and Poland warned those countries that refusing Huawei would create problems.

The first time that anyone would have heard of Huawei would regard an out-of-court settlement in the US in 2003, when it paid $150,000,000 for IP (intellectual property) theft.

Soon afterwards, 5G developers, such as Motorola, Fujitsu, IBM and Samsung, went belly up. Issues came to the fore in 2017 when the US justice system, reviewing court material, came across an internal policy memo (a direct instruction issued by the highest authorities within the company) which stated that employees would be rewarded for stealing IP.

The US-China Economic and Security Review has warned that “Beijing had Huawei and other 5G makers modify products to perform below expectation or even fail, facilitating State intervention or espionage or compromising confidentiality, integrity or availability of networks run by them”.

In the meantime, two major partners, the UK and Germany, have drastically curtailed Huawei’s hardware, reducing it to a peripheral role. The reasoning is that if these “infect” the system the damage would be limited to a few million clients, not the whole system.

When Italy signed a highly controversial multibillion contract with China, Huawei was excluded at the last minute.

Since 2003 Huawei, intent on infiltrating the US 5G market, has morphed itself into a new company/ies; Futureway, Future Way or Future Wei.

Do we know what we are getting into? Are our priorities in order?

Poland was meant to serve as a working model for 5G technology. Things started unravelling a few months ago when certain information started emerging relatingto bandwidth and antenna placement. Poland opted out quoting serious preoccupation regarding lack of competition in the sector; the country’s entire communication system would depend on a ‘foreign’ player. Huawei’s financial chief, in Poland, was arrested on espionage charges.

5G technology will allow us to control practically everything through our mobile phones. Apart from self-driven vehicles, it will control energy, factories, appliances, security systems and health management.

The latest European Union report mentions that the system demands hundreds of antennas per kilometre. Antennas are necessary for every five storeys.

Most 5G bandwidth is of a much lower frequency than normal WiFi, making for serious health issues. Recent investigations confirm that micro/macro waves affect living beings negatively, while acting ‘positively’ on insects (larger bugs, larger infestations) and viruses/bacteria (more resistant to antibiotic).

What is so preoccupying regarding Huawei and 5G? Rarely explicitly mentioned is the doomsday scenario of the ‘kill switch’: 5G is a computer-to-computer relationship; no human interference but it does not work that way.

Computers may be manipulated by human hackers. In a 5G scenario, the ‘hacker’, who may well be the operator, can disrupt functionality on a national and private level.

It already happens on 4G systems. The suspicion that a ‘back door’ has intentionally been left open on Beijing’s bidding is exasperating relationships.

Is this fiction or what? Ask the half a million Ukrainians who on two separate occasions were left without electricity, for days on end, because Russians hacked Ukraine’s power grid. At the same time Ukraine’s automated Free-Port, completely dependent on GPS, was brought to a stop.

Possibly an untended consequence of the same attack saw hundreds of vessels in the Malacca Sea (Philippines) stranded for days without any possibility of manoeuvre or communication. Numerous ship companies have reintroduced radios and Morse code after that incident. The United States Navy was a particular target in 2018; five GPS-guided warships were hacked, causing the vessels to ram other seagoing vessels.

In all this where does Malta stand? Through a direct order from the Office of the Prime Minister, we signed a ‘secret’ multimillion software agreement for our police and military forces. Moreover, the government is intent on signing a service agreement for 5G services by 2020.

Do we know what we are getting into? Are our priorities in order? Does ‘progress’ mean we do away with our health and security?

Fr Eugene Paul Teuma, OFM Conv, is a writer and researcher.