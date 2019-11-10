Fifth generation wireless technology or 5G in short, is creating much controversy and a human outcry worldwide because of its possible serious health effects upon adults, children and our environment.

5G is the latest wireless technology designed to make cell phones and wireless devices much more powerful, transmitting masses of data in record time. We will have ‘smart homes’, ‘smart businesses’, ‘smart highways’, ‘smart cities’ and self-driving cars. Virtually everything from refrigerators, cookers and washing machines, to milk cartons, hairbrushes and infants’ diapers, will be connected wirelessly to the internet. 5G will be up to 100 times faster than 4G technology and is the infrastructure for AI, facial recognition, surveillance and more.

5G technology works on low 10.6GHz-3.7GHz and high-band frequencies (24GHz upwards). These high-band frequencies consist of millimetre waves i.e. (MMWs, microwave waves), electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths within 1-10 millimetres and frequencies ranging from 30-300GHz.

5G is a major increase and change in wireless radiation which will work with the existing 2G, 3G and 4G radiation we are already exposed to and this cumulative radiation on the human body has never been tested for safety. 5G is being named ‘a biological experiment upon humanity and our environment’.

Another cause for concern is that 5G, unlike its predecessors, works on short-millimetre microwave frequencies that do not travel far, making 5G difficult to transmit. Therefore, hundreds of large antennas are installed everywhere, which transmit microwave EMFs to thousands of small ‘mini-cells’ installed upon every two to 10 homes and elsewhere. There will be approximately 100 mini cells to every antenna.

This potentially harmful bombardment of 5G will blanket everything and everyone at extremely close range, at a much higher density and intensity 24/7 and 365 days a year which will be extremely perilous considering our highly populated islands.

On February 6, during the hearing on 5G’s impact on the American people and economy, US Senator Richard Blumenthal grilled representatives, who admitted that the wireless industry had done zero health and safety studies on 5G technology, nor did they plan to do any.

Despite widespread denial from telecommunication industries, evidence that radio frequency radiation is harmful to life is overwhelming. Over 10,000 independent studies by 250 doctors and scientists from 41 countries have expressed serious concerns regarding the harm from wireless devices. Yet we are on the verge of adopting 5G – a potentially more harmful technology.

Children are 60% more vulnerable to electromagnetic radiation than adults because of their size

Numerous scientific publications show that EMF affects living organisms at levels well below most international guidelines. Effects include cancer, DNA mutations, cellular stress, eye problems, heart disease, genetic damage, impaired sperm function, reproductive problems, miscarriage, diabetes, learning/memory impairment, neurological damage etc. Harmful effects to animals, insects, plants and environment have also been noted.

Children are 60 per cent more vulnerable to electromagnetic radiation than adults because of their size. An infant and a child’s brain absorbs three times as much radiation than adults through baby monitors, iPads, TVs, computers, cell phones, electronic toys etc. while their bone marrow absorbs 10 times more microwave radiation than adults. Most teenagers have cell phones, with 45 per cent of them continually online, and 75 per cent sleep with cell phones under their pillow!

One of the most respected documents, the ‘International Appeal – Stop 5G on Earth and in Space’ will be delivered to the UN, WHO, EU, Council of Europe and governments of all nations and signed by scientists, medical doctors, engineers etc. amounting to 143,661 signatures from 207 countries so far. This document will force governments to pay attention to what radio waves are doing to our world.

The world’s largest study ‘National Toxicology Programme’ shows significant increases in brain and heart cancer in animals exposed to EMF, well below the ICNIRP guidelines followed by most countries. These studies support results in human epidemiology on radiofrequency radiation and brain tumour risk. An enormous number of peer-reviewed scientific reports demonstrate harm to human health from EMFs. The International Agency for research on Cancer in 2011 concluded that EMFs between 30KHz – 300 GHz are possibly carcinogenic to humans.

However, new studies like the NTP study mentioned above and several epidemiological investigations including the latest studies on mobile phone use and brain cancer risks, confirm that RF-EMF radiation is carcinogenic to humans.

Celine Fremault, Brussels’ Minister of Environment and Energy, stated: “I cannot welcome such technology if radiation standards, which must protect the citizen, are not respected. The people of Brussels are not guinea pigs whose health I can sell at a profit.”

Several cities and countries across the world are now demanding that their governments and those responsible adopt the Precautionary Principle until independent safety tests are carried out.

The telecom industry is regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), described as a ‘captured agency dominated by the industry it is purported to regulate’. The multi-trillion-dollar telecom industry wields formidable public influence through propagandist advertising promoting 5G.

5G is promoted as the next industrial revolution, but it is a surveillance system whereby intimate details of our lives are recorded while irradiating all of humanity and our environment.

The Precautionary Principle (Unesco) was adopted by the EU in 2005. ‘When human activities may lead to morally unacceptable harm that is scientifically plausible but uncertain, actions shall be taken to avoid or diminish that harm’.

Resolution 1815 (Council of Europe, 2011): ‘Take all reasonable measures to reduce exposure to electromagnetic fields, especially to radio frequencies from mobile phones, and particularly the exposure to children and young people who seem to be most at risk from head tumours.

There exist alternatives to wireless technology, giving us great connectivity, while keeping us all safe. Human Health Alliance, a growing group of concerned citizens, firmly believe that technological advancement can be attained without causing harm. We ask those responsible to introduce the Precautionary Principle, stopping 5G until safety tests are done by independent scientists (separate from industry or government) assuring that 5G is not harmful to our citizens, especially babies, children and pregnant women and our environment.

Alexander Dagata and Geraldine Camilleri wrote on behalf of Human Health Alliance, a group of concerned citizens from all walks of life who are aware of the potential dangers 5G and other forms of electro-magnetic radiation has upon humanity and our environment.