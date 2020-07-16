More than 60 cats will be filing their claws and plumping up their fur this weekend as the Malta Feline Guardians Club returns with its International Cat Show.

There will be many breeds to admire, from Bengals, to British shorthair, Devon Rex, Exotics, Kurilian Bobtail, Japanese Bobtail, Mainecoons, Oriental shorthairs, Persians, Ragdolls and Siberians.

The club has invited World Cat Federation judges from Belarus, Italy, Spain and Belgium to deliver their assessment during this show.

MFGC is holding a Double Judgement Show giving cat owners the opportunity to still clinch a title, even if they can only participate on one day.

The show is being held this Saturday and Sunday at the Renaissance Hall, Montekristo Estates, between 10.30am and 7pm. Entrance is free.

More information at www.maltacatshows.com or the Facebook page Malta Cat Shows.