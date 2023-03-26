From Monday, more than 60 artists, artisans and small teams of makers across Malta and Gozo are welcoming visitors to their studios for free, demonstrating their craft and running workshops for the European Artistic Crafts Days (EACD) organised by Malta Crafts Foundation.

The events run from March 27 until April 2 and aim to give the public a chance to get an insight into artisans’ creative process and chat with them about their work.

A limited-edition ceramic tile by Charles Cordina form his Lucentini series.

There’s a wealth of creative talent in the Ta’ Qali and Ta’ Dbiegi craft villages, but visitors will also discover art spaces in unexpected corners.

Some examples are Stephanie Borg’s town house in Rabat, Tara Lois’ jewellery workshop in a hidden rural spot in the Ta’ Pinu valley and sculptor Amelia St George’s bright studio opposite St John’s Cavalier in Valletta, where visitors can find both work-in-progress and finished pieces.

A piece of jewelry by Tara Lois.

Over in Tarxien, Robert Lia produces traditional hand-made Maltese tiles with methods passed down from one generation to another.

Visitors to his workshop will be able to see the original press and watch the pouring of coloured concrete into metal patterns within the square frames to create individual tiles.

There are, however, very different tiles being produced in Valletta where, in St Lucy’s Street, one can uncover the inspiration, design and creation of Lucentini – limited-edition ceramic tiles by Charles Cordina.

Each is individually hand-carved and hand-decorated – miniature works of art that draw on Maltese history and tradition while adding an element of fantasy.

In Valletta, visitors can also find a parfumier, or they may opt to head to Birkirkara for stained glass or Marsaskala for delicate filigree, or to Żurrieq to see luminescent statement jewellery by Alexia Farrugia.

A sculpture by Amelia St George.

Weaving and glass blowing will take place over in Gozo, with leatherwork and more being carried out at Ta’ Dbiegi craft village. There one can meet textile artist Tonya Lehtinen who invites visitors into her Victoria workshop to share her drive to reuse every scrap of fabric in her work.

European Artistic Crafts Days (EACD) organised by Malta Crafts Foundation is running from March 27 until April 2. Browse the event map at maltacrafts.org/events/european-artistic-craft-days to view participating artisans. There one can check the opening hours available per craftsperson.