Notte Bianca, which will this year be held on October 7, will include over 60 activities featuring more than 250 artists, the majority of whom are local, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said on Monday.

Organised by Festivals Malta, Notte Bianca offers a diversified show of performative and visual art, with the participation of local and international artists.

“Notte Bianca represents a continuous and direct investment in the cultural sector, which is evolving, to make this platform more accessible to both our creatives and the Maltese society as a whole," Bonnici said.

Festivals Malta chair Aaron Zahra said that Notte Bianca succeeded in promoting Malta as a cultural destination by offering entertaining and educational events with artistic value.

Festivals Malta this year launched an interactive map to help people look for, and find events they were interested in.

“Each year, Festivals Malta is working to not only make Notte Bianca more accessible and organised but also to continue raising the bar so that the public can enjoy our festivals in the best way possible,” Zahra added.

Artistic Director Antoine Farrugia said that this year, over 60 projects categorised in seven artistic routes will feature in Notte Bianca. The main stage artists will include Aidan, Ivan Grech and Band, and the popular Italian band Le Vibrazioni.

The full programme is available on www.festivals.mt/nb