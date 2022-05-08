Some 60 people sheltering in a village school in east Ukraine are feared dead after it was hit by an air strike, the Lugansk regional governor said Sunday.

"Bilogorivka (village) was hit in an air strike," on Saturday said Sergii Gaidai.

"The bombs fell on the school and unfortunately it was completely destroyed. There were a total of 90 people, 27 were saved." he said on Telegram.

"Sixty people who were in the school are very probably dead."