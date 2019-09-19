The 60-hour Puttinu Cares Football & Volleyball Marathon held at the Marsa sports grounds included a fully-fledged programme with shows, animation and a fun park for children. The Puttinu Cares Foundation offers an all-inclusive care approach to families affected by cancer.

For the eighth time Lidl Malta sponsored the family event by donating €15,000, as well as providing the bar with snacks and water. Various hampers were also given to the foundation. These were handed out as prizes to some of the families during the three-day event.

“This year was a little more special because the Puttinu Marathon was celebrating its 15th birthday – yet another milestone reached through hard work. The success of such an event goes to show that the marathon has today become one which the Maltese truly hold to heart. We are aware of the incredible work the Puttinu team puts into not only this event but consistently throughout the year and are extremely happy to be part of this honourable initiative,” said a Lidl Malta management representative.