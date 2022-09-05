Two children have died in Malta's search-and-rescue area, an emergency hotline is claiming to have been told by a group of migrants who left Lebanon 10 days ago.

Alarm Phone said it has not yet been able to confirm the deaths, but it was "worried".

The boat, which according to the NGO left Lebanon with 60 people aboard, started taking in water over the weekend.

Those aboard, it said, had no food or water left. On Sunday, it claimed that the migrants had gone overboard as the boat was sinking.

It added that despite a merchant vessel sailing close by, Malta had refused to authorise a rescue, putting the migrants' lives in danger.

It later Tweeted: "Ordered by Armed Forces of Malta, the ship STI SOLACE changed course around noon, and has been following the boat without helping.

"According to the people on board, two children have died. We cannot confirm this information but are very worried. How long shall this suffering continue?"

Times of Malta sent questions to AFM.